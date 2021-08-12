Howler monkeys navigate using adaptable mental maps, just like humans

When humans interact with each other, we tend to follow invisible rules. We may greet each other with 'hi, how are you?' to indicate the start of a conversation; once someone starts using phrases like 'oh, it was nice to see you', we know the chat has reached its end. Until now, we thought we were the only species that conducted these conversational niceties. As it turns out, some of our close primate relatives do too. In a new study, researchers have documented apes purposefully using signals to start and end their interactions. The team analyzed 1,242 interactions within groups of bonobos and...