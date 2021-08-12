Howler monkeys navigate using adaptable mental maps, just like humans
Black howler monkeys move through their environment using mental maps that they modify and adapt as the landscape changes – a skill previously seen only in humans. In 2016, Miguel de Guinea at Oxford Brookes University, UK, spent a year in Palenque National Park, Mexico, tracking groups of black howler monkeys (Alouatta pigra) to observe how the primates traverse the complex rainforest landscape.www.newscientist.com
