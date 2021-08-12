Mayor Rita Ali Marks First 100 Days In Office

Report Includes Six Areas of Progress

August 12, 2021, marks Mayor Rita Ali’s 100th day in office after being sworn in on May 4 and pledging that, if elected, she would be a “full-time Mayor for all of Peoria.” Mayor Ali retired from her Vice President position at Illinois Central College on June 30.

In today’s press conference, the Mayor listed some of her accomplishments, including appointing 238 individuals to the city’s Boards and Commissions. This includes the 156 volunteers who were named to the Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity. She has also met with over 500 people in her office who were interested in sharing ideas, partnering with the city, and offering their help and support. Other achievements include testifying to the Revenue and Finance Committee of the Illinois General Assembly with the City’s request for extensions of the Rivers Edge Redevelopment Zone (RERZ) tax credit and the Warehouse District and Hospitality Improvement Zone tax increment financing districts. Other items of note include the introduction of the Safety Network (S-NET) that connects programs, groups, organizations, and individuals whose work helps address violent crime issues and her recent meeting with former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood to discuss the possibility of high-speed rail in Peoria.

Her areas of progress listed in the report include:

Economic and Job Development

Population Growth

Neighborhood Safety

Education and the Arts

Equity

Creating Increased Public Engagement, Collaboration, and Government Transparency

When asked what she wants to accomplish in her next 100 days, Mayor Ali replied, “I want to continue the work we’ve done here in all these progress areas. Continue the work and continue to advance the work forward. Economic development is critical.”

