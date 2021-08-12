Cancel
Hanover, VA

9299 Swannanoa Trl, Hanover, VA 23116

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ROOF!!!!!!!Rare opportunity to be in Hanover High School district under 250K. Welcome to the solid brick 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath ranch with large family room addition in rear off of kitchen. Living room with brick fireplace and hardwood floors. Huge eat-in kitchen with tile floor and Island. Neat step down bonus room off kitchen, great for office could be fourth bedroom or rec room. Brand new roof was just installed on 8/10/21. Screened in porch, large level lot with detached storage building and a double wide paved driveway.

