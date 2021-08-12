Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Bow, NE

Funeral Services for Lavern Coleman, age 86

Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLavern F. Coleman, 86, of Burwell passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to Burwell Volunteer Fire Department or the Donor’s Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
City
Burwell, NE
State
Iowa State
City
Ralston, NE
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Ord, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Broken Bow, NE
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Boxing#Football#The Donor S Choice#Upper Spring Creek School#Broken Bow High School#Junior Legion Baseball#Romans Motor Freight#Nrd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

(CNN) — Five mortuary trailers have been requested by the health services department in Texas, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases and, along with Florida, leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) submitted a request for the trailers following a review...

Comments / 0

Community Policy