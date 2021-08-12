Funeral Services for Lavern Coleman, age 86
Lavern F. Coleman, 86, of Burwell passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to Burwell Volunteer Fire Department or the Donor’s Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.sandhillsexpress.com
Comments / 0