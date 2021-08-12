Cancel
Anselmo, NE

Funeral Services for Elizabeth Phelps, age 62

Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Phelps age 62 of Anselmo, NE passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul, NE. Graveside services will be Friday, August 13, 2021, at 3:00 pm at the Grandview Cemetery in Anselmo, NE with Pastor Dell Unruh officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com.

sandhillsexpress.com

