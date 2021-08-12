Funeral Services for Elizabeth Phelps, age 62
Elizabeth Phelps age 62 of Anselmo, NE passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul, NE. Graveside services will be Friday, August 13, 2021, at 3:00 pm at the Grandview Cemetery in Anselmo, NE with Pastor Dell Unruh officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com.sandhillsexpress.com
