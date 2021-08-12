Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Vascular Dementia Caused by Plaque on Arteries

alzheimersweekly.com
 5 days ago

Vascular dementia can be triggered by plaque build-up in brain arteries. This is called atherosclerosis, nicknamed "hardening of the arteries". See how atherosclerosis develops in this fascinating Mayo Clinic animation. Keeping track of cholesterol count and blood pressure helps avoid atherosclerosis (and vascular dementia) by keeping our arteries healthier. Transcript...

www.alzheimersweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vascular Dementia#Mayo Clinic#Arteries#Blood Flow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsdailyhealthpost.com

#1 Hidden Cause of Clogged Arteries

Today, we’re going to talk about the number one “hidden” cause of clogged arteries. A common misconception about plaque build up in your arteries, or atherosclerosis, is that it’s primarily caused by high LDL cholesterol levels. But in reality, researchers are now realizing that LDL is only a fraction of the problem.
Diseases & Treatmentsalzheimersweekly.com

Alzheimer's & Dementia Weekly

3 FDA-Approved Drugs Show Promise in Fighting Alzheimer's: Fujimycin, Ciclosporin & Rapamycin. In the lab, fujimycin slowed Alzheimer's. (Fujimycin is an organ-transplant drug also called FK506 or Tacrolimus.) In past studies, similar drugs, like rapamycin and ciclosporin, also lowered rates of Alzheimer's. Learn how these immunosuppressants show great promise in the fight against Alzheimer's.
SciencePsychiatric Times

Do Amyloid Plaques Cause Alzheimer Disease?

A new study finds amyloid plaques accelerate the breakup of neurotransmitters, worsening neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer disease. A new study conducted by Ben-Gurion University (BGU) of the Negev scientists found that amyloid plaques comprising the beta-amyloid protein can effectively catalyze neurotransmitter degradation.1. Amyloid plaques are a key indicator of Alzheimer...
Mental Healthalzheimersweekly.com

Sleep Apnea Treatment Fights Dementia

The University of Sydney Brain and Mind Centre is connecting sleep and dementia to explore treatment and prevention. Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) has been linked to brain changes seen in the early stages of dementia, University of Sydney research reveals. Published in The European Respiratory Journal, the study’s authors say...
Diseases & Treatmentsadvancedsciencenews.com

Spiral polymer stents treat coronary artery disease

Coronary artery disease, or coronary heart disease, is a serious medical condition in which the heart muscle doesn’t receive enough blood. This can cause heart attack in severe cases and is the leading cause of death across the world, killing an estimated 17.9 million people per year globally. Coronary artery...
Diseases & Treatmentspsychreg.org

Widespread Pain Linked to Heightened Dementia and Stroke Risk

Widespread pain is linked to a heightened risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke, finds new study published in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. And this association is independent of potentially influential factors, such as age, general health, and lifestyle, the findings indicate. Widespread...
Diseases & TreatmentsWNDU

Medical Moment: Diabetes causing dementia?

Type 2 diabetes, a chronic and progressive disease that affects up to 95 percent of all diabetics, can cause devastating complications. “These include things like blindness, kidney damage, amputations, heart attacks, and strokes,” says Richard Pratley from the AdventHealth Translational Research Institute. Now, a new study published in the Journal...
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Brain Cholesterol Regulates Alzheimer’s Plaques

Summary: A new advanced imaging technique shows how cholesterol regulates the production of Alzheimer’s associated amyloid beta proteins in astrocytes. A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has used advanced imaging methods to reveal how the production of the Alzheimer’s-associated protein amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is tightly regulated by cholesterol.
Diseases & TreatmentsMilton Daily Standard

What is atrial fibrillation?

The human heart beats 60 to 100 times per minute on average, which equates to between 86,400 and 144,000 beats per day. Over the course of a lifetime, an individual’s heart may beat more than two billion times. A fully functional heart is like a well-oiled machine. However, various conditions...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.
Diseases & TreatmentsMySanAntonio

Beyond varicose veins, 5 steps for good vascular health

(BPT) - Most people are familiar with heart disease and understand this serious condition can lead to a heart attack, chest pain or stroke. Unfortunately, few people know about vascular disease, which affects your circulatory system and can include diseases of your veins and arteries. Some vascular diseases are quite widespread, such as abdominal aortic aneurysm, which affects nearly 200,000 people in the United States each year and can be deadly without treatment. Additionally, patients with diabetes are more likely to develop vascular disease, and those individuals living with both are at an increased risk of amputation, blindness, kidney failure, and other serious disabilities.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Spontaneous visceral artery dissections

This study states that Instinctive course analyzation with in any case typical seeming conduits (VADNA), analyzed on imaging and reminiscent of segmental blood vessel mediolysis, is an ineffectively perceived illness substance. Study destinations were to characterize the clinical highlights, the executives, and results of patients with VADNA contrasted and patients with fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD). In this single-focus review associate examination, back to back patients with a finding of VADNA or FMD assessed in the Mayo Clinic Gonda Vascular Center (January 1, 2000-April 1, 2017) were recognized. Patient socioeconomics, indication show, the executives, composite unfriendly blood vessel occasions (repetitive blood vessel analyzation, stroke or transient ischemic assault, myocardial dead tissue, mesenteric or renal localized necrosis, or need for revascularization), and by and large endurance were looked at among VADNA and FMD patients. During this time stretch, there were twofold more composite blood vessel occasions in the VADNA bunch contrasted and the FMD bunch (17% versus 8.1%; P = .01). This distinction was fundamentally determined by repetitive analyzations. All-cause mortality was low and comparative for the two gatherings (3.8% versus 0.4%; P = .10). VADNA patients convey a higher danger of intermittent blood vessel occasions contrasted and those with FMD. This distinction was essentially determined by intermittent analyzations.
Diseases & Treatmentstmj4.com

Medical Conditions Mimicking Dementia

Many would agree that one of the biggest fears of aging is being diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer’s. This can lead to people hiding symptoms from others and avoiding their doctor. There are several health conditions that mimic dementia, and there are plenty of treatments to help. SYNERGY HomeCare President and Owner, Ruth Busalacchi, is here to discuss some conditions to watch out for and treatments that can help.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Asymptomatic Carotid Artery Stenosis

The following study states that The USPSTF based their recommendation regarding asymptomatic carotid disease on several conclusions that I would challenge. (1) There are no externally validated methods to determine who is at increased risk for carotid artery stenosis or associated stroke. (2) There are no studies that directly examined the health benefits of screening with duplex ultrasound (DUS) examination. The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association agreed with this position and jointly recommend against routine screening for carotid artery stenosis in asymptomatic patients using DUS examination. (3) The harm associated with carotid intervention, such as carotid endarterectomy (CEA) or stenting, outweighs the benefits.
Healthalzheimersweekly.com

Helping People with Dementia Stay Physically Active

ACTIVITIES FOR ANY DAY - 6 HEALTHY TIPS to help you stay active with Alzheimer's, along with physical activities to do. Caregivers can help people with dementia be more active and stay safe:. Be realistic about how much activity can be done at one time. Several 10-minute "mini-workouts" may be...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy