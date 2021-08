The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, but this season, the Brickyard will look different as the race moves from the rectangular oval setup to a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. The race will still start and finish at the bricks that have made it famous, but it will also weave into the infield as the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on its sixth road race of the season. The 2021 Verizon 200 will be 82 laps in regulation and is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.