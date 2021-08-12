Virtual Surge

It’s been a busy first week of school for the administration at Desert Sage Academy, says Principal Alice Braden. Change has been the word of the day. At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, Academy at Larragoite rebranded as Desert Sage Academy, with the intention of serving students in grade 6 through 12. During the last school year—with students learning from home for the majority of the calendar—some families decided remote school was a better option for them.