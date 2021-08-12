Noah Asimow and Maia Coleman

I would like to take a moment to thank you for providing the forum in which we, as a community, have the opportunity to openly express ourselves when we truly believe that expression can make a difference. In that regard, my primary purpose is to directly thank members of The Martha’s Vineyard Commission, as well as all of the community members at large, for their support of and agreement to accept phase one of the high school synthetic turf project. For those unaware, members of the commission individually and personally pored over literally thousands of pages of evidence, data, facts, opinions and considerably moving persuasive letters, both in support of and against this project. Beyond the unfathomable amount of time required to thoroughly review this documentation, board and community members worked together through six public hearings taking place over a 16-month period.