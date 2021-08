Storms passed in time for the Green Bay Booyah to start their home bout with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, but an abysmal start derailed the excitement in their 13-4 loss. The Rafters crushed the Booyah in the first inning, scoring seven runs in the top half. The Booyah did get on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a run and three more runs in the next. That wouldn’t be enough as the Rafters scored in the third, seventh, and eighth innings in their win. The Booyah are now 12-22 in the second half of the season and will face the Rafters again on Thursday in a 6:35 PM road game.