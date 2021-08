A late start due to heavy rain could be a factor in the Green Bay Booyah being unable to crawl out of an early hole in their Tuesday battle with the Madison Mallards, losing 9-1. The game was scheduled to begin at 6:35 PM but had to be pushed back to 9:05 PM as the field took on a downpour. The Booyah gave up three runs in the bottom of the first and then trailed 5-1 after the fourth inning. The Booyah gave up another run in the sixth and three in the seventh. Johnny Hipsman and Spencer Weston each had two hits in the contest. The Booyah play the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at home on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM start time.