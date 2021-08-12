Welcome New Teacher to Pickwick
Since spring, the district has hired 51 new teachers. While some new staff members replaced teachers who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, others are part of the district's Be The Best initiative. Recommendations under this initiative include adding staff to reduce class sizes and support the individualized learning needs of students in areas such as Title I reading, English Language Learner, K-8 music, English language arts, special education, and guidance.www.ottumwaschools.com
Comments / 0