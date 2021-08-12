Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Welcome New Teacher to Pickwick

ottumwaschools.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince spring, the district has hired 51 new teachers. While some new staff members replaced teachers who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, others are part of the district's Be The Best initiative. Recommendations under this initiative include adding staff to reduce class sizes and support the individualized learning needs of students in areas such as Title I reading, English Language Learner, K-8 music, English language arts, special education, and guidance.

www.ottumwaschools.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language Learner#Bulldog Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Butte, MTNBCMontana

Orientation begins for new Butte teachers

BUTTE, Mont. — Erin Galle and Sara Ryan aren't new to teaching -- but they are new to Butte School District 1. "This will be both of our third years," said Galle. Galle accepted a position as a first-grade teacher at Hillcrest elementary, and Ryan took a job as a fifth-grade teacher at Whitter elementary school.
Wayne County, OHDaily Record

Wayne County Schools Career Center 'back to school' plan and district updates

District office: 518 W. Prospect Street, Smithville, OH 44677. Kayla Carraway - Graphic Design & Photography teacher. Jay Vitallo - Special education intervention specialists. Alyssa Sluetz - Special education intervention specialists. several new instructional aides. A new cook. A new custodian. Several new Adult Education teachers. New Equipment: Due to...
Bullhead City, AZthebee.news

BCSD RECRUITING SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS

The Bullhead City School District is looking for local individuals interested in working as substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, which just started. Substitute teachers are able to make their own schedules while filling Pre-K through eighth grade classroom positions. All substitutes are employed by Educational Services Inc. (ESI),...
Orion, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Three new teachers start at OHS

The 2021-22 academic year begins with three new teachers at Orion High School. Anne Gustus is stepping in to teach ag classes and advise the Orion FFA chapter during the first semester. She replaces Cassie Kingsford. Kaitlin Hutchcroft is the new Spanish teacher, taking over from Lindsay Benedict. Ethan “Mr....
Edgewater, COedgewaterecho.com

Welcome Back Jefferson Area Students, Staff and Teachers!

This Tuesday marks the beginning of the school year for most students in the Jefferson Area schools around the Edgewater community. Elementary students will start back Tuesday morning at Edgewater Elementary, Lumberg Elementary and Molholm Elementary. Incoming 7th grade and 9th grade students will start on Tuesday at Jefferson Junior/Senior High School with all students returning on Wednesday.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Extended learning time will pay off for students where it counts

Over the past several decades, the Legislature and Public Education Department have enacted policies and laws to improve education. These include increased funding for salaries, teacher mentorships and career technical education; improving technology and teacher quality; and, most recently, policies to ensure curriculum is inclusive and reflects our cultural and linguistic diversity.
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Noon Rotary recognizes new teachers

Effingham Noon Rotary held its annual New Teachers Luncheon on Aug. 11, recognizing those new to the Effingham Unit 40 school district. There will be 18 new teachers in the district this year. The teachers introduced themselves and told a little about their backgrounds and where they will be teaching.
Horry County, SCwpde.com

'Back to normal:' Carolina Forest Elementary teachers, staff prepare to welcome students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Classrooms are coming together at Carolina Forest Elementary School with the hopes to welcome students back to a wonderland. A land where there are no plexiglass barriers and not every student's face is covered with a mask. Originally, the plan was to play off of the shields and theme the school 'through the looking glass' but Principal Dennis Devorick said it was a welcomed change.
Fairbury, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

New English Teacher Joins FPS

Brooklyn Stara is the latest educator to join Fairbury Public Schools. Her hiring was approved at a meeting of the School Board the evening of Monday, August 9. Stara will begin with FPS in January, in the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year, as a High school English teacher.
Educationwaukeeschools.org

Welcome to a New School Year!

I hope this note finds you excited about the 2021-22 school year. A new year always brings new opportunities for our students. The students attending Northwest High School have the fortunate opportunity to learn in a new environment, and the district has also enhanced the environments at several existing elementary and secondary buildings. Construction is constant in our district, but it allows us to better serve an ever-growing student population.
New Castle, PAPosted by
New Castle News

New Castle board hires teachers

Five newly assigned teachers will report to their permanent classrooms in the New Castle Area School District for the 2021-22 school year when classes resume Aug. 30. Additionally, a new teacher will take the helm for the district-run cyber school. The school board voted 8-0-1 to approve the positions. Newly...
Smithville, TXAustin American-Statesman

Chamber Chatter: Smithville chamber welcomes new school district teachers with city tours, convocation

The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the new teachers of the Smithville school district through our We Support Smithville ISD program this past week. We took the 29 new employees around town on a train tour, stopping at City Hall where Mayor Joanna Morgan, City Manager Robert Tamble and City secretaries Brenda Paige and Jennifer Lynch welcomed everyone, gave an overview of city services, gave out gift cards and conducted a tour of City Hall.
Watauga County, NCwataugaonline.com

Watauga County Schools welcomes teachers, staff to annual convocation ceremony

As Watauga County Schools prepares to welcome back students on Monday, Aug. 16, teachers and staff came together to celebrate the system’s annual convocation ceremony. Held at Watauga High School, convocation gives new and returning teachers a chance to meet and connect with community partners, attend health screenings and a benefits fair and prepare to start the new school year together.
Columbia, SCColumbia Star

Columbia Rotary welcomes SCISA Middle School Teacher of the Year

Chris McDuffie, an eighth grade civics teacher at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, is the 2021 South Carolina Independent Schools Association Middle School Teacher of the Year. He is the 13th Heathwood faculty member to earn Teacher of the Year honors since SCISA began awarding the annual honor in 2001. McDuffie’s...
Henry County, KYHenry County Local

HCPS welcomes new psychologist

Brad Wooten, school psychologist, is joining Henry County Public Schools. Brad, who is a licensed school psychologist, comes to Henry County with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and an Educational Specialist degree from Murray State University. He practiced school psychology for six years in Clarksville, Tenn., and completed a one-year internship in Martin, Tenn. He also worked for vocational rehabilitation under the supervision of a psychologist in graduate school along with being a graduate assistant.
Sentinel, OKstocktonsentinel.com

Sentinel to feature new teachers and administration

With several new faces joining the Stockton school system this year, the Sentinel will be featuring the new teachers and administration in articles throughout the month of August to introduce them to the community. This week, we feature Janet Kuhlmann, the eighth- through twelfth-grade science…
Educationmidfloridanewspapers.com

Superintendent welcomes teachers back to school

SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore has been making her rounds recently to all the district’s schools welcoming teachers for the upcoming school year, which starts Tuesday, Aug. 10. At the Kindergarten Learning Center (KLC) Thursday morning it was the last welcome back. The school will no longer have kindergarten classes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy