MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Despite getting the first run of the game, the Milwaukee Brewers weren’t able to hang on against the San Francisco Giants in extras Saturday night. A four-run outburst in the 11th inning led the Giants to a come from behind victory against the Brewers Saturday night, in a 9-6 game. Trailing 2-1 with two outs in the ninth, the Giants tied the game with an RBI triple from Tommy La Stella and ended up scoring eight runs over the final three innings. San Francisco used nine different pitchers in the game while the Brewers used 7 pitchers including starter Brandon Woodruff.