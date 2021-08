Dallas County Reports 893 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 4 Deaths, Including 53 Probable Cases. As of 3:00 pm, August 16, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 893 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 840 confirmed cases, and 53 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 283,582 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 47,524 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 4,248 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness. Today’s press release includes the number of new cases from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.