Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, NY

Preliminary 2021-2022 plans

troycsd.org
 5 days ago

With the school year quickly approaching, I would like to provide you with an update on where we are in our reopening planning process. As we mentioned last week, we do not anticipate receiving any formal guidance from the New York State Department of Health or the Governor’s office. However, we have recently been informed that we will receive guidance from the New York State Education Department, the governing authority of public schools like ours.

www.troycsd.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Society
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Cdc#Neric Capital Region#Cdc#Nysed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy