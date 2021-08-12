Preliminary 2021-2022 plans
With the school year quickly approaching, I would like to provide you with an update on where we are in our reopening planning process. As we mentioned last week, we do not anticipate receiving any formal guidance from the New York State Department of Health or the Governor’s office. However, we have recently been informed that we will receive guidance from the New York State Education Department, the governing authority of public schools like ours.www.troycsd.org
Comments / 0