Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

SPLC’S MARGARET HUANG ON CHARLOTTESVILLE ANNIVERSARY: THE VIOLENT BEGINNING OF A NEW CHAPTER IN EFFORT TO MAINSTREAM WHITE NATIONALIST IDEAS

Southern Poverty Law Center
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — Southern Poverty Law Center President and CEO Margaret Huang issued the following statement on the fourth anniversary of the white supremacist rally/riots in Charlottesville, Virginia. “Looking back at Charlottesville, especially after the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol to overturn the election results, it is now...

www.splcenter.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Government
Charlottesville, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Nationalist#White Supremacists#White Supremacy#Splc#The Big Lie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 1

Community Policy