Lanes End celebrates 75-year milestone

By Elissa Paquette
newhampshirelakesandmountains.com
 5 days ago

TUFTONBORO — Lanes End in Melvin Village, owned by David Ladd, is celebrating its 75th year of doing business. Many people share memories of summers along Haley's Point, a small peninsula with a view of Melvin Bay, facing the Twin Islands. The Craig family began what developed into a longlasting...

