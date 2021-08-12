Cancel
Sandwich, NH

Sandwich's Old Home Week brings back full schedule

By Erin Plummer
newhampshirelakesandmountains.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – Old Home Week is back in its original form after with considerations for the ongoing pandemic. The town's 123rd Old Home Day kicked off on Saturday with the Bob Biddle Tennis Tournament and will feature many events over the course of a week celebrating Sandwich's community and history. The week will wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 15 with the selectmen's Community Cookout and a special salute to longtime town official Catherine Graham.

