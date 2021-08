A group of 25 people hiked up an access road near Marys Park on Wednesday to note the success of a complicated effort to restore meadows near the iconic Coast Range mountain. Stakeholders from a maze of groups were on hand on a cloudless, windless day at about the 3,500-foot level. The good news is that it was 10 degrees or so cooler on the peak than it was on the valley floor. The bad news is that it still was approaching 100 degrees, with participants taking turns ducking into the shades of a nearby grove of trees.