Milan 250th Committee announces banner contest

newhampshirelakesandmountains.com
 5 days ago

MILAN — Here's your chance to win $250! The Milan 250th Committee encourages you to find and list the 62 banners that families and businesses purchased for the Milan 250th anniversary. From Sunday, Aug. 15 to Friday, Oct. 1, contestants must find each banner and write down the entire name...

