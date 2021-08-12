Milan 250th Committee announces banner contest

OSSIPEE — August will be a very busy month for the Ossipee Historical Society. First off, after two years of trying to get him here, on Tuesday, Aug. 17th at 5:30 p.m., the Ossipee Historical Society will sponsor a NH Humanities To-Go program at the historic courthouse: "Discovering New England Stonewalls" by Kevin Gardner. Gardner is the author of "The Granite Kiss," inspired by being a stonewall builder for 40 years. He explains how and why New England came to acquire its thousands of miles of stone walls, the ways in which they and other dry stone structures were built, how their styles emerged and changed over time and their significance to the famous NE landscape and why we are so fascinated by them. Along the way, Kevin occupies himself by building a miniature wall on a tabletop, using small stones from a five-gallon bucket. The address is 20 Courthouse Square, Ossipee, NH 03864. Hope to see you there. Free & open to the public!