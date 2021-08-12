Cancel
Randolph, NH

Sick hiker assisted off Valley Way Trail

newhampshirelakesandmountains.com
 5 days ago

RANDOLPH — A hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition was assisted off of Valley Way Trail Saturday night. Officials say that the hiker, identified as Brandon Mains, 36, of Rochester, became sick while descending the Valley Way Trail. Mains who became nauseous and fainted several times made it to within six tenths of a mile from the Appalachia Trailhead Parking lot before he collapsed and could not continue on around 8 p.m. Fearing something worse than simple exhaustion, Mains hiking companion called 911 for help.

Randolph, NH
Rochester, NH
Pembroke, NH
