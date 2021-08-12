Ribbon cut on new Development Services & Commission Chambers building
The City Commission joined up with former New Smyrna Beach mayors, commissioners, and state Senator Tom Wright on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to cut the ribbon on the city’s new Development Services & Commission Chambers. A renovation of the old weeping mortar church located next to historic City Hall, this new building at 214 Sams Ave. houses state-of-the-art chambers for public meetings as well as new office space for city Planning, Engineering, and Building Department staff.www.cityofnsb.com
