Marquette Heights - Jack L. Montgomery, 88, of Marquette Heights, passed away at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Morningside of Pekin. He was born May 14, 1933 in Pekin to Marlowe and Nelda (Stoudt) Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Dick Montgomery; three brothers, Marlowe Dean, Dale Gene and Robert Montgomery and his first wife, Martha.