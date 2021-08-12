Mesa County ordered to scrap voting equipment after passwords leak

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Thursday ordered Mesa County to scrap its voting equipment after the leak last week of passwords for the local election system. Griswold said an investigation by her office indicates that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a Republican, allowed an unauthorized person to attend a software update for equipment made by Dominion Voting Systems. That person allegedly took images of the passwords, and those images were posted on a far-right blog and on the social media page of a far-right conspiracy theorist, Griswold said.