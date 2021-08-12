Fishing Report
Tenkiller: August 1. Elevation above normal, water 80s and 3 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, flats and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.www.countywidenews.com
