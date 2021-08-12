Fishing Report

Ft. Gibson: July 26. Elevation above normal, water 82 and 1 ft. of visibility White bass excellent on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, shad, slabs, spoons and topwater lures in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. The white bass continue to take advantage of the schools of juvenile shad. You’ll find surface feeding action around the mid-lake in many locations both early and late in the day. Offshore humps or other underwater structures like a break-line on the channel are also holding good numbers of feeding fish. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. The most successful anglers catching catfish right now are using very fresh or live bait. Anglers who catch their own shad for bait should either keep them alive or get them on ice shortly after catching them for best results. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, jigs, small lures and worms around docks and riprap. Good luck out there and enjoy the lake!