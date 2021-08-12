Shepherd University – Status of Mask Wearing

REQUIRE ALL PERSONS, REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS,. TO WEAR A MASK WHILE INDOORS. AT THIS TIME, MASKS ARE NOT REQUIRED OUTSIDE. The pandemic continues to evolve. The numbers in Jefferson County and surrounding areas are increasing. We continue to listen to our faculty, staff, and students, while also taking into consideration, with frustration, the mixed messages from the state capital. We will do what is needed to provide exactly what we have promised our students – a safe, face-to-face, in-person class experience. Equally as important, we will do what we need to do for you, our staff and faculty, to feel safe when you come to work each day.