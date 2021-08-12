Avedis Awards $21K Grant To Bethel School For Leadership Square

The Avedis Foundation has awarded a $21,000 grant to Bethel Public Schools for the Bethel High School Leadership Square project. The student-led project began with a group of 30 Bethel High School students and has transformed into a collaborative community wide endeavor with multiple partners. The community has rallied together to support the students under the guidance of Jennifer Lynch, Leadership instructor, by providing labor and in-kind donations to make their dream of an outdoor pavilion come true. The pavilion will provide much needed shade for students during lunch and will serve as a common space where outdoor classes can be held as well as meetings for various organizations. The grant from the Avedis Foundation will assist with the cost of removing outdated infrastructure pieces to allow for the addition of the new pavilion. In addition, the current sidewalks on the north side of the high school that will lead to and from the new Leadership Square area will be repaired. Pictured are Dr. Kathy Laster, president and CEO of Avedis; Angi Mohr, Avedis board member; Paisley Sturgill, current Oklahoma State freshman and Bethel High School 2021 graduate; Jennifer Lynch, Bethel Leadership instructor; Brianne Johnson, English instructor, Bethel Public Schools; Dr. Matt Posey, Bethel superintendent; Loyd Steward, Volunteer Project Foreman; and Jeremy Stewart, high school principal.