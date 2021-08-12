Cancel
Shepherdstown, WV

Message From Mayor Auxer – Covid 19 Vaccination/Mask Wearing

 5 days ago

“The First Wealth is Health” - Ralph Waldo Emerson. The Shepherdstown Community prides itself on coming together for the common good. The Covid-19 crisis has renewed its attack upon us. Therefore, it seems imperative that we make effort to thwart this foe. Please vaccinate, if you have not vaccinated, wear a mask indoors. If as Emerson proclaims wealth is health, let us enrich our community through vaccination and mask wearing. We are Shepherdstown.

