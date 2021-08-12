Courthouse Parking Lot Is Fenced Off As Construction Begins

Construction has begun on the new county building. If you drive by the Pottawatomie County Courthouse, you will notice the south parking lot has been fenced off, and the construction crew has moved in to begin the groundwork for the new building. During public comments, Dist. 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said the fence went up Friday. She said there is parking available behind (east) of the courthouse, at the municipal gym, and at the county election office (the old Mid First Bank).