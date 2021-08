BOSTON (CBS) – Look closely at Jackie Ranney’s artwork, and you’ll see all kinds of things. “Packaging material, screen door, bottle caps, I have a cone, plastic bottles,” Ranney said, to name a few. She says she never has trouble finding materials, which in this case, is not a good thing. “In every painting I use so many bags of trash. Probably five or six big plastic trash bags that I haul off the beach,” said Ranney. Jackie Ranney picks up trash for art projects. (WBZ-TV) Jackie and her family moved to Hull in 2017. A lifelong artist, she immediately thought of ways to turn...