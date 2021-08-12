Cancel
Religion

Your People Must Know Jesus

By Jonathan Parnell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstonishing! Wh-wh-what do we make of this? The puzzled Jewish leaders put their heads together in Acts 4. A crippled man had been healed in the previous chapter and it had caused quite the stir. There was wonder, amazement, and questions, and Peter was not one to leave things unsaid. First, he deflected the crowd’s praise: “Why do you stare at us, as though by our own power or piety we have made him walk?” (Acts 3:12). Second, he set the record straight: “The God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, the God of our fathers, glorified his servant Jesus …” (Acts 3:13). Third, he told them who Jesus is: the Holy and Righteous One, the Author of life, risen from the dead, foretold by the holy prophets, sent to you for your blessing.

