Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…

TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
TV & VideosPopculture

LeVar Burton Reveals His Wife's Brutally Honest Reaction to His 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosting Stint

LeVar Burton has opened up about his Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint, and revealed his wife's brutally honest reaction to his performance. Ahead of his first episode, the iconic star appeared on Good Morning America to talk about working on the legendary game show. During the conversation, Burton shared that his wife, make-up artist Stephanie Cozart Burton, was present for his tapings.
TV & VideosWJBF.com

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Responds To Ken Jennings with Hilarious Photoshopped Pic

By now, the news is out and everyone knows there are two new hosts of Jeopardy! James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings took to Twitter following the news. The two are likely the best to ever play on the popular trivia-based game show. Jennings has bottomless knowledge, while Holzhauer is the ‘all-in’ king. There isn’t a Daily Double that Holzhauer hasn’t bet his chances against.
TV & VideosEssence

LeVar Burton Responds To Outrage Over 'Jeopardy!' Host News

According to reports, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is in serious talks to replace Alex Trebek and fans of Burton aren't having it. During the final week of July, the former Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton, filled in as a guest host for Jeopardy!, the iconic game show. Even after overwhelming support from fans, on Wednesday (August 5) evening, it was announced that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards – not Burton – was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Says He Is ‘Relieved’ the ‘Guest-Host Carousel’ Is Over

Some Jeopardy! fans are not happy about the new permanent host decision. For Ken Jennings, he is just happy the guest host auditions are over. It has been almost a year since Alex Trebek passed away last November. After a multitude of guest hosts trying their hand behind the podium, Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. Mayim Bialik will be a special host for spin-offs.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek's Suggested Replacement Laura Coates Sparks Discussion Across Social Media

Sony Pictures Television's apparent decision to go with Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards as the late Alex Trebek's permanent replacement has caused a firestorm, following a season of buzzy celebrity guest hosts. After Variety reported Richards was in talks with Sony for the role, the decision was met with widespread disappointment, especially after many dug into Richards' controversial past at The Price Is Right. Others pointed out that Trebek had suggested CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates as a potential replacement if producers wanted to hire a woman.
Celebritiestelegraphherald.com

People in the News: Mike Richards’ legal past comes back to haunt him as ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting gig looms

Mike Richards’ legal past comes back to haunt him as ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting gig looms. You knew the backlash was coming. With “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards emerging as the apparent front-runner to replace the late Alex Trebek as host of the long-running quiz show, three lawsuits alleging discrimination and gender-based harassment when he was at “The Price Is Right” are back in the spotlight.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

LeVar Burton Asked His Wife How He Did After His First Day On Jeopardy. She Was Honest

To say that Jeopardy! is a cultural institution would be a bit of an understatement. The original incarnation of the show started airing in 1964 with Art Fleming as host, but the version of Jeopardy! that we all know and love premiered in 1984 with none other than the beloved Alex Trebek. Since Trebek’s passing in 2020, Jeopardy! has continued with a variety of guest hosts, including grand champion and reigning GOAT Ken Jennings, The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, and most recently, Reading Rainbow and Star Trek veteran LeVar Burton.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Who Will Be the Permanent 'Jeopardy!' Host? Some Viewers Were Polled

Alex Trebek was the longtime host of Jeopardy! up until his tragic 2020 death. Since then, there have been a myriad of guest hosts in his place. Some have won the affections of viewers; others have fallen a little flat. But now, thanks to some insight from the market research company OnePoll, we have a clearer image of who fans want as the permanent Jeopardy! host.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
TV & VideosDecider

How did LeVar Burton Do on ‘Jeopardy!’? The Fan Reviews Are In

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. LeVar Burton is the latest in a long string of guest hosts who have stood behind the Jeopardy! podium in the wake of Alex Trebek’s passing, and it’s no secret that he wants to be the permanent host. Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper have all taken a turn at hosting the show (check out the full schedule of upcoming Jeopardy! guest hosts here), but perhaps none have been as vocal and as persistent about their wish to become the permanent host as Burton has been. And now that his first episode has aired, the fan reviews are in — and resoundingly positive.

