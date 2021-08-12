Cloudflare (NET) Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cloudflare, Inc. ("Cloudflare") (NYSE: NET) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Cloudflare also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.www.streetinsider.com
