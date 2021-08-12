Cancel
Cloudflare (NET) Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cloudflare, Inc. ("Cloudflare") (NYSE: NET) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Cloudflare also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

