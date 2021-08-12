Cloudflare (NET) Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (STGW) -- Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced the pricing of the previously announced offering (the "Offering") by its subsidiary Midas OpCo Holdings LLC (the "Issuer") of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced on August 12, 2021, will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, at a rate of 5.625% per year, and will mature on August 15, 2029. At issuance, the Notes will be guaranteed by all of Stagwell's domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Issuer's amended and restated $500 million senior secured revolving credit facility, except for certain entities that will be added as guarantors of the Notes within 90 days after the issue date of the Notes. The Notes are expected to be issued on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms, or at all.