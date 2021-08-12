Cancel
Transact Technologies (TACT) Prices 732K Share Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock at $14.50/sh

 5 days ago

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) ("TransAct," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 732,500 newly issued shares of its common stock at a price of $14.50 per share. The proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $10.6] million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. TransAct has also granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 109,875 shares of common stock to cover overallotments in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RVAC), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "RVAC" and "RVACW," respectively.
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.23), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $717 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.
Paysafe (PSFE) Guide Down is a Clearing Event - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg reiterated a Buy rating and $15.00 price target on Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) noting that 2Q
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Prices 4M Depositary Share Offering at $25/sh

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: "CNOB") the holding company for ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that it has priced a public offering of 4,000,000 depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the "Depositary Shares"), for gross proceeds of $100,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses. Each Depositary Share represents a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company's 5.25% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 600,000 Depositary Shares. The Company intends to list the Depositary Shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "CNOBP." The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 19, 2021.
Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) Prices 9.5M Share Offering at $5.25/sh

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten marketed public offering in the United States and Canada of 9,523,810 common shares at a price to the public of US$5.25 per share (the "Offering"). All of the shares to be sold in the Offering are to be sold by Perpetua Resources.
W. P. Carey (WPC) Prices 4.5M Share Offering

W. P. Carey Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: WPC) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 4,500,000 shares of common stock, offered on a forward basis in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, for gross proceeds of $351 million. The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock.
Perpetua Resources Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Shares

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp.(Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten marketed public offering in the United States and Canada of 9,523,810 common shares at a price to the public of US$5.25 per share (the "Offering"). All of the shares to be sold in the Offering are to be sold by Perpetua Resources.
KnowBe4, Inc (KNBE) Prices Upsized 10.43M Share Offering at $20.75/sh

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), provider of the leading security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,430,910 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $20.75 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 8,719,740 shares. In addition, the selling stockholders granted the underwriters of a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,564,636 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. KnowBe4 will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Prices 6.6M Share Offering at $19/sh

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Fulcrum. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 990,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Dole plc (DOLE) Prices 25M Share IPO at $16/sh

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) a newly created company formed for the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $16.00 per share. The ordinary shares are being offered by Dole plc for total gross proceeds of $400 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DOLE" and the offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $125 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Fulcrum. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 990,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Prices 2.4M Depositary Share Offering

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th ownership interest in a share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share) for gross proceeds of $60.0 million. Bridgewater also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 360,000 additional depositary shares. Bridgewater intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, support for bank level capital ratios and possible redemption or repurchase of currently outstanding indebtedness. Bridgewater has applied to list the depositary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BWBP". The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 17, 2021.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) Prices 8.25M Share Secondary Offering at $9/sh

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) announced today the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge") at a public offering price of $9.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Additionally, DigitalBridge has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,237,500 additional shares of the Company's Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Prices 2.27M Share Offering at $564/sh

SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB), announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,227,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $564.00 per share for expected gross proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. SVB has also granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 334,000 shares of its common stock. SVB intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including supporting capital ratios at SVB and its subsidiary bank, Silicon Valley Bank.
BioVie Inc. Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., (BIVI) ("BioVie" or the "Company") a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, liver disease and certain cancers, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45 day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the offering price, less the underwriting discount.
Judd A. Gregg Sells 13,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) Commences Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced today that it is offering to sell $200 million of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock, to offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. As part of this offering, BioCryst intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock in an amount equal to up to 15% of the securities offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

