Transact Technologies (TACT) Prices 732K Share Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock at $14.50/sh
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) ("TransAct," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 732,500 newly issued shares of its common stock at a price of $14.50 per share. The proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $10.6] million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. TransAct has also granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 109,875 shares of common stock to cover overallotments in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
