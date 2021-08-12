Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Prices 2.4M Depositary Share Offering
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th ownership interest in a share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share) for gross proceeds of $60.0 million. Bridgewater also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 360,000 additional depositary shares. Bridgewater intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, support for bank level capital ratios and possible redemption or repurchase of currently outstanding indebtedness. Bridgewater has applied to list the depositary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BWBP". The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 17, 2021.
