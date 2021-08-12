TC Officer Receives MADD Award While Seeking Highly Sought Cert
Trophy Club, Texas (August 11, 2021) - One Trophy Club police officer received a special recognition during the 2021 North Texas Affiliate Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Award presentation on August 11, 2021. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only nominees were allowed in attendance at the ceremony, however, it was broadcast live on Facebook Live for all to see. Officer Kenneth "Trey" Richardson received the Enforcement Hero Award, which honors dedication to DWI enforcement.www.trophyclub.org
