Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trophy Club, TX

TC Officer Receives MADD Award While Seeking Highly Sought Cert

trophyclub.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrophy Club, Texas (August 11, 2021) - One Trophy Club police officer received a special recognition during the 2021 North Texas Affiliate Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Award presentation on August 11, 2021. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only nominees were allowed in attendance at the ceremony, however, it was broadcast live on Facebook Live for all to see. Officer Kenneth "Trey" Richardson received the Enforcement Hero Award, which honors dedication to DWI enforcement.

www.trophyclub.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Trophy Club, TX
Richardson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cert#State Of Texas#Police#Tc#Dwi Dui#Dec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Food stamp benefits get permanent boost thanks to Biden administration

Millions of Americans who struggle to get food on the table will soon receive new assistance thanks to a historic increase in funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a reevaluation to its Thrifty Food Plan, marking the first major update in over 45 years to reflect current cost realities for low-income families.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden's national security adviser defends chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

(CNN) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday defended the US' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, telling reporters that President Joe Biden "is taking responsibility for every decision the United States government took with respect to Afghanistan." During Tuesday's White House press briefing, Sullivan argued that "when you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy