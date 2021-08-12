KnowBe4, Inc (KNBE) Launches Proposed Follow-On 8.7M Share Offering
KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), provider of the leading security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has commenced a follow-on public offering of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed previously with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Certain existing stockholders of KnowBe4 are offering 8,719,740 shares of Class A common stock. In addition, the underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,307,961 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. KnowBe4 will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.
