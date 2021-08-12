First Republic Bank (FRC) Prices $390M Offering
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Republic Bank ("First Republic") (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $390.3 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. First Republic has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares from First Republic. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint bookrunning managers.www.streetinsider.com
