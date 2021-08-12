First Republic Bank (FRC) Prices $390M Offering

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POW. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.13.