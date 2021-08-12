Cancel
First Republic Bank (FRC) Prices $390M Offering

First Republic Bank ("First Republic") (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $390.3 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. First Republic has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares from First Republic. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint bookrunning managers.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RVAC), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "RVAC" and "RVACW," respectively.
Spire Global Completes Merger, Goes Public Today on NYSE

Spire's Common Stock to Commence Trading on NYSE Under the Ticker "SPIR". Combined Company to Continue Providing Space-Based Data Solutions and Space Services to Global Customers. Gross Proceeds to Spire totaled $265 million, combining funds held in NavSight Holdings' Trust and concurrent PIPE financing.
Baidu (BIDU) Announces Proposed Debt Offering

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3, pursuant to which the Company proposes to sell senior notes.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Raised to €42.00

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBKDY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.64.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given a $5.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $80.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.29.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Cut to $19.50

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGP. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.90.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$81.00

IAFNF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$51.39 price objective (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.42.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Form 4 II-VI INC For: Aug 16 Filed by: MATTERA VINCENT D JR

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,480 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
National Bank Financial Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$45.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POW. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.13.
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$41.00

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.86.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $268.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.20.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 297 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$55.00

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.64.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First Citizens Bank in Frisco offers personal, business banking services

First Citizens Bank opened June 21 at 8160 Lebanon Road, Ste. 160, Frisco. The bank offers a variety of services, including checking and savings accounts, personal lending, home equity and more. Business checking, lending and credit cards are also available at First Citizens Bank. Other locations include those in Dallas, Houston, Austin and more. 214-360-1100. https://locations.firstcitizens.com/tx/frisco/8160-lebanon-road.

