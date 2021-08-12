Transact Technologies (TACT) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) today announced that it intends to offer newly issued shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. TransAct also expects to grant to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the underwritten public offering on the same terms and conditions.
