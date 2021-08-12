Cancel
Business

Transact Technologies (TACT) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) today announced that it intends to offer newly issued shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. TransAct also expects to grant to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the underwritten public offering on the same terms and conditions.

