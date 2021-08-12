Cancel
Wylie, TX

Bond election coming in November

By Seth Dowdle
wylienews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wylie City Council on Tuesday approved calling a bond election for city improvements. The election will be Nov. 2. The $50.1 million bond will feature $35.1 million for road improvements on McMillen Drive, Park Boulevard and Ballard/Sachse Road, including sidewalks and storm drainage facilities and improvements, utility relocations and acquisition of any needed land and right of way; $10 million for streets, thoroughfares, alleys and sidewalks, including necessary and related storm drainage facilities and improvements, utility relocations and the acquisition of any needed land and rights-of-way; and $5 million for various improvements to the downtown historic district.

