Adding real estate to your investment portfolio can be a smart way to diversify, boost returns and even hedge against the risk of inflation. When it comes to choosing how you’ll invest in real estate, though, there are a few options to choose from. Two of the most common real estate investment routes include rental property and real estate investment trusts (REITs). But what do each of these investment vehicles offer for you and your portfolio? And between REITs and rental property, which is the better choice?