Addressing an Overlooked Population: Creating a Remote Patient Monitoring Program that Supports Behavioral Health and Social Determinants of Health

healthitanalytics.com
 5 days ago

The pandemic has both exacerbated and brought to light the urgent need to support patients facing behavioral health and social determinants needs. While virtual care solutions such as remote patient monitoring have been deployed to support patients with physical health conditions (e.g., diabetes and heart failure), there is no remote monitoring solution that collects qualitative data to engage, monitor, and support patients with mental health and social determinants needs.

