Scale Your Virtual Care Strategy to Rising-Risk Populations with Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Play-it Health has continued to provide exceptional virtual care management since the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program. This is one of the most effective tools that doctors can implement to track the symptoms of their patients who suffer from chronic disease. It incorporates wearable devices that those patients use at home to measure their vitals — blood pressure, glucose, weight, pulse ox — before having that data uploaded to secure cloud storage. Telehealth nurses are then tasked with reviewing that data to identify abnormalities and notify patients to seek care as needed.