LEXINGTON, Ky. — PepperPointe Partnerships, a Lexington-based dental service organization, has named David North as the company’s new chief operating officer. North has over 32 years of experience in the dental industry and has been involved in the development and growth of both private practices and large dental service organizations. As the executive vice president of field operations for Dental Care Alliance, one of the founding dental service organizations of the American Dental Service Organization, he played an integral part in the company’s growth and success.