Clevenger Joins HudsonAlpha
Josh Clevenger, PhD has joined the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology where he will be involved in plant research. Clevenger, who earned his PhD from the University of Georgia, was previously a research scientist with Mars Wrigley Chocolate, specializing in peanut genetic improvement by leveraging genomics technologies, and developing computational tools for high-throughput sequence-based genotyping. He also played a large role in the industry-led Peanut Genome Initiative, developing genomic tools and markers for molecular breeding.www.birminghammedicalnews.com
