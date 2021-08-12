Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Clevenger Joins HudsonAlpha

 5 days ago

Josh Clevenger, PhD has joined the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology where he will be involved in plant research. Clevenger, who earned his PhD from the University of Georgia, was previously a research scientist with Mars Wrigley Chocolate, specializing in peanut genetic improvement by leveraging genomics technologies, and developing computational tools for high-throughput sequence-based genotyping. He also played a large role in the industry-led Peanut Genome Initiative, developing genomic tools and markers for molecular breeding.

Related
Sciencewustl.edu

Physicist Mukherji awarded $1.97 million to study cellular design

Cells are the basic units of structure and function in all forms of life on Earth, from humans and animals to yeasts and bacteria. But a cell itself is made up of even smaller working pieces called organelles. Understanding how a cell commits resources to building new parts — and eventually divides into two cells — is the focus of a new grant for physicist Shankar Mukherji of Washington University in St. Louis.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Miller on the Characteristics of Clonal Hematopoiesis

Peter G. Miller, MD, PhD, discusses the characteristics of clonal hematopoiesis. Peter G. Miller, MD, PhD, physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, instructor in medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses the characteristics of clonal hematopoiesis. With age, cells acquire mutations that mostly do not affect cell growth, Miller says. However, some mutations can...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Maize Genome’s Regulatory Switches Mapped Using MOA-seq

In order to understand genetic regulation more completely, a team of researchers has developed a technique that can map out nearly all of the likely regulatory switches across a genome. In their proof-of-concept study using developing maize ears, they showed that their assay, which uses micrococcal nuclease (MNase) as a structural probe, detects known transcription factor (TF)-binding sites. Expanding the knowledge regarding genetic regulation in maize, and other plants, could prove critical for the agriculture field where scientists are constantly trying to improve crop yield by making different plants more resistant to external forces like drought, flooding, or plant viruses.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Nine Processes in Which Most Human Genetic Mutations Arise

The precise transmission of genetic information from one generation to the next is fundamental to life. Most of the time, this process unfolds with remarkable accuracy, but when it goes awry, mutations can arise—some of them beneficial, some of them inconsequential, and some of them causing malfunction and disease. Yet,...
Agricultureperfumerflavorist.com

Norex Joins SAI FSA

Norex has announced it has joined SAI FSA. To realize their sustainability commitment, Norex has become a member of eminent Sustainable Agriculture Initiative (SAI) Platform. Norex will be using its tool Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) for measuring efforts, applying improvements and to bring change in the farming community. Want to...
Industryohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Three new side effects found with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have played an important role in reducing the risks and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in and around the UK. The effectiveness of the vaccine is way more than the current declining risk of having complications, but three new side effects have emerged and they are linked to the aforementioned COVID vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently actively looking into this issue.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

Therapeutic Strategy for Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Why people suffer from chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) such as ulcerative colitis is only partially understood. However, it is known that the bacteria of the intestinal flora and dysfunction in the immune system play an important role. In patients with IBD, an increased number of cells in the intestinal wall, known as epithelial cells, die. Bacteria then pass from the interior of the intestine into the damaged intestinal wall, causing inflammation and further cell death. The epithelial barrier, the barrier between the intestinal contents and the intestinal wall also becomes more permeable. With increasing cell death, the disease also progresses as more bacteria settle in the damaged intestinal wall – a vicious circle. A research team led by Prof. Dr. Christoph Becker from FAU has now found a mechanism that could prevent cell death, break the vicious circle and potentially be used as a therapy for inflammatory bowel diseases. The results have now been published in the renowned journal Nature Cell Biology.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Diseases & TreatmentsFuturity

Map of kidney disease genes could lead to new treatments

A new study provides one of the clearest pictures to date of the genetic underpinnings of chronic kidney disease. Researchers have identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team has mapped the key cell...
MLBthemainewire.com

What is the true vaccine breakthrough rate? The CDC doesn’t want you to know

Over a recent 12-day period the Milwaukee Brewers had nine players test positive for COVID-19. While we don’t know the vaccination status of all the players, the team disclosed that most of the players were vaccinated for COVID-19, including former MVP Christian Yelich, who tested positive after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Structural Variants in Cacao's Genome Key to Plant's Diversity

An exhaustive and painstaking comparison of the genomes of multiple strains of the cacao tree by a team of researchers has provided insights into the role genomic structural variants play in the regulation of gene expression and chromosome evolution, giving rise to the differences within populations of the plant. The...
ScienceScience Daily

How microbes can exacerbate cognitive decline

Recent research has found that changes in the gut microbiota -- the trillions of bacteria and other microbes that live in the intestines -- can alter the brain and behavior. Now, a study led by scientists at UCLA could elucidate how and why that phenomenon occurs. In the experiment, which...

