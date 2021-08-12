Lavenia "Veenie" Bouchard

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA place to share condolences and memories. Guestbook expiry date: November 10, 2021. To the Bouchard family both Carole and I are very sorry for your loss. Remember all the good times that you had with her, there are countless ones. Tim and Carole Olore. Timothy Olore. August 12, 2021.

Ponca City, OKponcacitynow.com

Obituary for Heaven Goodman

Heaven Rose Cha Ska’ We Goodman, daughter of Tyler and Kacie Goodman, sister of Trusler and Riven, left her handprints on our hearts, as she joined the angels in the sky, with Jesus, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Heaven brought a smile to her mama and daddys face on Friday, December 4, 2020 when they found out they were expecting and then again in May when they discovered their baby was a sweet, precious daughter. Heaven’s time with her family on earth was shorty but she left an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was loved deeply by her mother, father, big brothers, Grandma Shannon, Papa Gary, Nana & Papa Jay, Lala & Papa, Grandpa Harold and Grandma Connie also Grandma and Grandpa in Colorado along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and the best cousins. She brought so much joy into the lives she effortlessly and tenderly touched. She is preceeded in death by her Great Great Grandmother Harriet Cha Ska’ We, Great Grandma Berdee, Great Grandpa Jim, Great Grandma Elizabeth, Aunt Brittney, cousin Isaac, Grandpa Tyrone, and fur brother Gator Wade Goodman.
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Jess Walton Mourns the Death of Her Husband, John

Please join us in sending love to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Jess Walton (Jill), who is mourning the death of her beloved husband, John James. “My sweet husband of 40 years passed away this week,” the actress shared on Twitter along with a family photo of them with their children, Allison and Cole. She shared more details on her Instagram and Facebook.
ReligionPride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

The 5th and final occurrence of ‘faith in the mouth of Jesus’ in Mark’s Gospel is the pericope known as ‘The Meaning Of The Withered Fig Tree’ (Mark 11:20-25). It is the first and only Double Tradition of the five and is shared by Matthew where Luke is silent. Variations...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

John Darrah obituary

My father, John Darrah, who has died aged 98, worked for the family plumber’s merchants until it was taken over in the early 1970s, after which he took the opportunity to follow his longstanding interest in British prehistory. His central idea was that Britain’s legends and folktales are based on...
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Addie June Benhardus

Derek and Kayla Benhardus of Fergus Falls are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addie June Benhardus. Addie was born at LRH on June 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20-inches long. Addie was welcomed home by two older sisters, Ellie and Gracie. Grandparents:. Gary...
Logan, UTcachevalleydaily.com

Andrew Walter Johnson

January 8, 2016 – August 1, 2021 (age 5) Andrew Walter Johnson, our little Andy, returned to the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born January 8, 2016, in Logan, Utah and lived in Smithfield, Utah at the time of his passing. Andy was a fun-loving, sweet boy. He loved to tease, snuggle, wrestle, go on individual “dates” with his parents or siblings, and just spend time doing anything with his family.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Terry and Diane Brogren

The children of Terry and Diane Brogren happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Diane (Bottrell) were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. They have been blessed with two children, Scott (Tanya) Brogren of Wayne and Sarah (Patrick) Haynes of Ashland. They are amazing grandparents to five grandchildren: Haley, Hannah and Kyle Brogren and Olivia and Owen Haynes. Both Terry and Diane retired in 2018 after selling Tastee Treet, a Norfolk tradition, started by Terry's father, Louie, in 1949.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Peggy Dawn Frank

Peggy Dawn Frank, 76, passed from this life at home on August 9, 2021 under the care of her husband John Frank Jr. and her son John Robert Frank in The Villages due to complications from cancer. Peggy was born in Baltimore Maryland the daughter of Robert and Ruth Fahnestock.
RecipesTexarkana Gazette

JOHN MOORE COLUMN: Cooking up memories from family recipes

My wife and I love to buy old cookbooks. I find most of them at estate sales. The families who are selling them are indifferent and I'm sure they have never looked for or seen the notes that their mom, grandmother, or great grandmother, scribbled in the margins. So, for...
Pasadena, CADesiring God

God Can Redeem Your Family History

There is no joy like family joy. And there is no pain like family pain. Why is this so? Because family relationships are, by God’s own design, intense. God created the family to be a powerful experience of nurture and inspiration for every new generation. We all sense how the family is set apart from other human spaces. We don’t apply to join a family, like a job. God gives us to our family. Then we grow up in that family, day after day, during our most impressionable years. And we spend the rest of our lives responding to that mega-experience of our family — giving thanks, or breaking free, or maybe both.

