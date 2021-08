KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”), following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP") on August 10, 2021 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a “Company Superior Proposal” and could not reasonably be expected to lead to a “Company Superior Proposal,” as defined in KCS’ previously announced definitive merger agreement with CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI).