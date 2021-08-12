FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 12, 2021

Contact:

Phil Pitchford

Public Information Officer

951-826-5975

Riverside City Clerk Donesia Gause Attains Highest Professional Achievement for Election Officials

Accomplishment makes her one of only two City Clerks in the state with this certification

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Riverside City Clerk Donesia Gause has earned the highest professional achievement for election officials and election vendors in the country, making her one of only two City Clerks in California to be so recognized.

Later this month, Gause will be officially designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA) by the Election Center, a national non-profit organization also known as the National Association of Election Officials.

“I am humbled and grateful to be recognized with such a high honor, one that reflects a deep belief in our democracy,” Gause said. “I am eager to put all I have learned through this intensive program into practice for the residents and voters of Riverside.”

CERA/CERV designation is achieved through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration (MPA) faculty. The program aims to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.

“Donesia Gause has, in short order, already distinguished herself as a dedicated public servant in our city,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “This recognition reflects her commitment to lifelong learning and continuous improvement that will continue to benefit our Riverside community.”

Gause was appointed Riverside City Clerk in April, making her one of three charter officers who report directly to the City Council. (The others are the City Manager and the City Attorney). She has 21 years of experience in Carson, Compton, Long Beach, Baldwin Park, and Newport Beach.

Her office creates the City Council agenda each week and brings together all reports and supporting documents to inform the public on the actions of its local government. Her office also is the keeper of most city documents and serves a vital role in administering local elections and assisting residents in obtaining passports.

“The Clerk’s Office is a major resource for residents and business owners who are interested in civic affairs,” Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plascencia said. “Congratulations to Donesia for this achievement!”

The Election Center is made up of voter registrars, elections administrators and providers of election services throughout the U.S. and its territories. The Center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting.

“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the Election Center. “Riverside is indeed fortunate to have Donesia Gause as one of the top designated professionals in America.”

More information can be obtained at: https://www.electioncenter.org/

