UMass ADVANCE Announces Fall Faculty Development Workshops

Project Advising 101 is an interactive workshop that introduces early career faculty in all departments to practical tools and strategies for successful advising of MQPs and IQPs. It is hosted and delivered annually by the Morgan Teaching and Learning Center, Center for Project-Based Learning, and Global School. This year’s offering will launch over two partial days, on August 18-19 from 2-5pm. This program is designed primarily for faculty starting their second year or more at WPI and others with little or no project advising experience. WPI strongly recommends participation in this workshop before faculty advise an MQP or IQP alone for the first time. If you are unsure of your project advising plans for the year ahead or whether this workshop is appropriate for your position at this time, we recommend discussing with your department head or associate head.