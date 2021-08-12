Cancel
Colleges

UMass ADVANCE Announces Fall Faculty Development Workshops

umass.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUMass ADVANCE is pleased to announce the following workshops for UMass faculty and leaders. Funded by a five-year, $3.1M National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation Grant, UMass ADVANCE promotes gender and racial equity for STEM faculty at UMass. Through a combination of research, programming, and interventions, UMass ADVANCE seeks to understand and address systemic and intersectional inequalities at UMass and to lay the groundwork for a fairer, more equitable, diverse, and inclusive campus.

