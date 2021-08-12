Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

NOTICE OF REVOCABLE TRUST PURS...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

NOTICE is hereby given of the administration of the BRODIE REVOCABLE JOINT TRUST AGREEMENT dated December 7, 1984, and the most current amendment and restatement dated May 23, 2018. MANUEL L. BRODIE, surviving grantor of the trust, of the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, County of Allegheny, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, died July 17, 2021. All persons having claims against Manuel L. Brodie are requested to make known the same to the trustee or attorney named below. All persons indebted to Manuel L. Brodie are requested to make payment without delay to the trustee or attorney named.

classmart.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Latrobe, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Shenandoah, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revocable Trust#Mt Lebanon#The Brodie#Lange Legal Group#Llc#Attys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Food stamp benefits get permanent boost thanks to Biden administration

Millions of Americans who struggle to get food on the table will soon receive new assistance thanks to a historic increase in funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a reevaluation to its Thrifty Food Plan, marking the first major update in over 45 years to reflect current cost realities for low-income families.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden's national security adviser defends chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

(CNN) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday defended the US' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, telling reporters that President Joe Biden "is taking responsibility for every decision the United States government took with respect to Afghanistan." During Tuesday's White House press briefing, Sullivan argued that "when you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy