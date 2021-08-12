NOTICE OF REVOCABLE TRUST PURS...

NOTICE is hereby given of the administration of the BRODIE REVOCABLE JOINT TRUST AGREEMENT dated December 7, 1984, and the most current amendment and restatement dated May 23, 2018. MANUEL L. BRODIE, surviving grantor of the trust, of the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, County of Allegheny, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, died July 17, 2021. All persons having claims against Manuel L. Brodie are requested to make known the same to the trustee or attorney named below. All persons indebted to Manuel L. Brodie are requested to make payment without delay to the trustee or attorney named.